Catholic charity says UK plan to ban English Channel migrants ‘unworkable,’ ‘not rational’

Catholic World News

March 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Jesuit Refugee Services strongly criticized Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s proposal to prevent asylum claims by refugees arriving on small boats.

