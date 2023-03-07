Catholic World News
Catholic charity says UK plan to ban English Channel migrants ‘unworkable,’ ‘not rational’
March 07, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: Jesuit Refugee Services strongly criticized Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s proposal to prevent asylum claims by refugees arriving on small boats.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
