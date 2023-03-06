Catholic World News

McCarrick breaks silence, denies criminal charge

March 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking for the first time since a criminal indictment, Theodore McCarrick denied that he was guilty of the crime for which he faces trial.



In a telephone conversation with NorthJersey.com, the disgraced former cardinal said that he had not molested James Grein, as charged. “The things he said about me are not true,” he insisted, referring further questions to his lawyers.



McCarrick spoke with NorthJersey.com for several minutes, just days after his lawyers had filed a motion saying that the 92-year-old former cardinal is mentally incompetent to stand trial.

