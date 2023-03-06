Catholic World News

Pope urges Ohio seminarians to priesthood of service, generosity, zeal

March 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on March 6 with a group of seminarians from Cleveland, Ohio, and encouraged them to see the priesthood as a work of service to the people in solidarity with their bishop.



“The Church needs your enthusiasm, generosity and zeal in order to show everyone that God is always with us, in every circumstance of life,” the Pope said.

