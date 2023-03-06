Catholic World News

Papal message to UK Catholic youth conference

March 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, sent a message in the Holy Father’s name to Flame 2023, a Catholic youth conference that took place on March 4.



“His Holiness prays that Almighty God will richly bless their time together, so that through adoration, music, testimonies and the sharing of friendship with Christ and with one another, all present will grow strong in faith and love and bear witness courageously to the Gospel message that sets us free,” said Cardinal Parolin.

