$18M chapel, student center dedicated at Kansas State University

March 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Jerry Vincke of Salina has dedicated a new $18-million chapel and student center at Kansas State University.



“I’d say 99% of the students said they wanted the church to look like a church,” said Father Gale Hammerschmidt of St. Isidore Catholic Student Center. “We weren’t going to do anything other than traditional.”

