In Irish diocese, no priestly ordinations since 2013; no seminarians

March 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Paul Dempsey, who has led the Diocese of Achonry since 2020, warned the faithful of his diocese of the “need to let go of some of the familiar ways we have experienced parish life in the past.”



“The crisis has become very real,” he wrote in a Lenten pastoral letter. “The last ordination to the Priesthood in the Diocese was 2013. We currently have no student studying for the Priesthood.”



“Up to 2022, we had a resident priest in every parish, however, this has now changed, and sadly we will no longer be able to provide a resident priest in each parish,” he continued. “At best, there will be 12 priests serving in the 23 parishes of our diocese in 10 years’ time. It is important that we are fully aware of this reality and its implications. We have never been here before.”

