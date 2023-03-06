Catholic World News

‘Abortion doula’ at Notre Dame speaker series adds to Catholic concern

March 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Sycamore Trust, a Notre Dame alumni group, has criticized the university’s Reproductive Justice: Scholarship for Solidarity and Social Change event series.



“When a panelist or panelists expresses views contrary to important Catholic Church teaching, the obligation of the sponsoring department is to ensure that the Catholic Church’s position is presented,” said William Dempsey, president of the alumni group. “That has not been done.”

