Belgian mother who killed her five children is euthanized

March 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Belgian woman who was convicted of killing her five children in 2017 has been euthanized.



Genevieve Lhermitte, who was sentenced to life in prison after her conviction in 2018, was transferred to a psychiatric hospital in 2019. She chose to end her own life on February 28, the anniversary of her children’s death.

