Ukraine jails conscientious objector

March 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Christian man who refused to serve in the military has received a one-year prison term, after a Ukrainian court rejected his request for alternative service.



Vitaly Alekseenko is the first conscientious objector sentenced to prison in Ukraine since the start of the war. While others who refused military service have received suspended sentences, the courts have ruled that conscientious objection cannot be invoked in time of war.

