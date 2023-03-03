Catholic World News

Lenten Sermon: Be open to the new

March 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In his first Lenten Sermon of 2023, Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, the preacher of the pontifical household, stressed the need to be open to “the newness of the Spirit.”



“Every novelty and every change is a crossroads,” the preacher said. He went on to say that “we have an infallible means to take the path of life and light every time: the Holy Spirit.”

