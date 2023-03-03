Catholic World News

Mexican bishops respond to data showing increasingly fewer Catholics in their country

March 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The percentage of the Mexican population that is Catholic has fallen from 98.2% (1950), to 87.9% (2000), to 77.7% (2020).

