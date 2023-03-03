Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to ‘the forgotten ones’

March 03, 2023

L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent front-page article in its March 2 edition to “The Forgotten Ones,” the subtitle of a recent report by Save the Children.

The report by the London-based charity found that “approximately 449 million children—globally, one child out of six—lived in a conflict zone in 2021,” with 22 children killed or maimed each day.

“Their pain questions us, but it must also push us to act to stop this agony,” the unsigned Vatican newspaper article concluded. “Because children do not cause wars, but they are the most vulnerable victims.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!