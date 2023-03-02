Catholic World News

Utah legislators defeat threat to confessional seal

March 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Lawmakers in Utah have defeated an effort to make clerics responsible for reporting all evidence of child abuse, even if that evidence was obtained in a sacramental confession.



The proposed legislation, which would have eliminated an exemption for clergy from reporting requirements, would have threatened Catholic priests who upheld the confessional seal.



The bill was also opposed by Mormon leaders, who hold considerable influence in heavily Mormon Utah.

