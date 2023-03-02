Catholic World News

At 10 years, Pope Francis makes Americans ‘uncomfortable’ in their political views, Cardinal Gregory says

March 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has made it “totally uncomfortable to take great comfort in any one dimension of the Church’s social teaching,” said Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington. “So you can’t be comfortable with just the pro-life banner; you can’t be comfortable with just the progressive social (issues)—you’ve got to have them all.”

