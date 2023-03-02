Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller reflects on Ratzinger and the liberation theologians

March 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Counter to legend, Ratzinger was no simplistic foe of modernity,” writes Cardinal Gerhard Müller, who served as Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith from 2012 to 2017.



“Christianity could accommodate many of the insights of Marxism, psychoanalysis, Darwinism, and other ideologies,” Cardinal Müller continued. “But he was as steadfast as he was meticulous in ruling out what did not comport with Christianity. Indeed, he was a model of this work, as cardinal and as pope. Perhaps the most ­resounding instance was his dealings with the liberation theologians.”

