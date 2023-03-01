Catholic World News

Bishop Paprocki explains decision to speak about heresy

March 01, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with The Pillar, Bishop Thomas Paprocki explained that he wrote a controversial article about heresy in the hierarchy because “this debate has become so public at this point that it seems to have passed beyond the point of just some private conversations between bishops.”



Stressing that he was not accusing Cardinal Robert McElroy of heresy, but merely opening a conversation, the bishop nonetheless insisted that contradictions of Scriptural teachings must be taken seriously. He said that if a prelate says that “St. Paul was wrong and we shouldn’t follow St. Paul,’ that suggests to me a rejection of something that’s taught in the Word of God.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.