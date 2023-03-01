Bishop Paprocki explains decision to speak about heresy
March 01, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with The Pillar, Bishop Thomas Paprocki explained that he wrote a controversial article about heresy in the hierarchy because “this debate has become so public at this point that it seems to have passed beyond the point of just some private conversations between bishops.”
Stressing that he was not accusing Cardinal Robert McElroy of heresy, but merely opening a conversation, the bishop nonetheless insisted that contradictions of Scriptural teachings must be taken seriously. He said that if a prelate says that “St. Paul was wrong and we shouldn’t follow St. Paul,’ that suggests to me a rejection of something that’s taught in the Word of God.”
Posted by: Cinciradiopriest -
Mar. 01, 2023 1:26 PM ET USA
This is only one shot in a battle that is just beginning if the truly Catholic Bishops have the nerve to face down the dissenting/bishops who told heretical teaching. The real question for me is what PF is doing behind the scenes to manipulate it.