Pope slashes Vatican employees’ pay
February 28, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued a motu proprio cutting the pay of Vatican workers.
The salaries of cardinals working at the Vatican will be cut by 10%, while department heads and secretaries will be cut by 8%, and other priests and religious by 3%.
Also, the motu proprio freezes the automatic pay raises granted to employees on the basis of seniority, except for lay employees in the lower-pay categories.
“A sustainable economic future requires” the pay cuts, the Pope writes, pointing to the budget deficits that have troubled the Holy See for years. He argues that the main cause is a worldwide economic crisis “that has negatively influenced all sources of income for the Holy See and the Vatican city-state.”
Posted by: feedback -
Today 3:53 AM ET USA
This is not going to save the Vatican from economic crisis caused directly by so many financial scandals, but it will increase the atmosphere of injustice done to the workers right after they had been forced by Francis to take the risky, unethical, and untested "vaccine."