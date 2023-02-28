Catholic World News

USCCB warns against implications of Equal Rights Amendment

February 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen of four committees of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops have reacted “with alarm” to the “far-reaching consequences that will arise from the proposed Equal Rights Amendment.”



On February 28, the Senator Judiciary Committee will hold its first hearing on the amendment in 40 years.



“One consequence of the ERA would be the likely requirement of federal funding for abortions,” the bishops warned in a letter to senators.



“Advocates have argued that laws forbidding sex discrimination also forbid discrimination based on ‘sexual orientation,’ ‘gender identity,’ and other categories,” they continued. “The consequences of how this is interpreted would impact how Americans must treat and speak about gender in public schools at every level, hospitals, government workplaces, social welfare agencies, and more.”

