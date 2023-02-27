Catholic World News

Nicaragua’s Ortega steps up attacks on Church

February 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega has outlawed public processions at Catholic parishes during Lent and the Easter season, as he escalates his campaign against the Church.



Last week the Nicaraguan strongman accused the country’s Catholic bishops of “grave crimes and horrors” against the country, charging that the hierarchy supported the old Somoza regime. He also claimed that the Vatican had supported Mussolini in World War II, and was now a “mafia organization.”

