Pope to visit Hungary in April

February 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will visit Hungary in April, the Vatican has announced.



The trip—the 41st foreign journey of his pontificate—will take the Pope to Budapest from April 28 to 30. There he will meet with civic leaders, with poor and migrants, and with the local Catholic community.



The Pope’s meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will be carefully watched. Orban has been a leading opponent of mass immigration, but Hungary has opened its doors to many thousands of refugees from the war in Ukraine. Orban has also split with many other European leaders by declining to throw his support to Ukraine in that conflict.

