Catholic World News

Bishop Paprocki questions rescript, allows traditional liturgy

February 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois, has questioned the wisdom of a Vatican rescript requiring bishops to seek Vatican approval for the celebration of the traditional Latin Mass.



“I think the local diocesan bishops are much more in tune with what’s going on in their dioceses than an office in Rome,” Bishop Paprocki told the Catholic News Agency.



Bishop Paprocki has said that the traditionalist communities in his own diocese have not caused any problems. He has moved to allow the continued celebration of the traditional liturgy in two churches. In one of these churches, the pastor is a member of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP), which is exempt from recent Vatican restrictions. In the other, the bishop recently designated the church as not a parish church, so that it too is exempt.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!