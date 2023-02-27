Catholic World News

‘Sing as a choir,’ Pope tells Rome’s pontifical universities

February 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On February 25, Pope Francis addressed the professors, students and staff of the Roman pontifical universities and institutions.



A university is “not the school of uniformity: no, it is the accord and consonance of different voices and instruments,” the Pope said. “St. John Henry Newman describes it as the place where different forms of knowledge and perspectives are expressed in symphony, they complete each other, they correct each other, and they balance each other out.”

