Cardinal Müller laments ‘brutal intolerance’ of traditionalist liturgy

February 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gerhard Müller has decried the “brutal intolerance” of the Vatican toward traditionalist Catholics.



The former prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith said that new restrictions on the traditional Latin Mass are “pastorally counterproductive.” He added that the latest restrictions degrades the authority of diocesan bishops and “obscures the true meaning of the papacy,” which should promote Church unity.

