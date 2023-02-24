Catholic World News

US bishops’ committee chairman marks 1-year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

February 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement for the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace lamented the “horrific consequences of Russian armed aggression on the sovereignty of Ukraine, its infrastructure, its economy, and most of all, on its people.”



Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (IL) described the “accelerations of military escalation, including the threat of deploying nuclear weapons,” as a “grim” development.



“We renew our call for an end to all hostilities and appeal to the global community to create frameworks for justice and a lasting peace to be realized,” he continued, as he called on “all the faithful and people of good will” to join with the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in keeping February 24 as a solemn day of fasting, prayer, and almsgiving for peace.

