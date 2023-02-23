Catholic World News

Pope lauds pure science, cautions on ‘improper influences’

February 23, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In a February 23 private audience with members of the Max Planck Society, Pope Francis praised the work of pure scientific research, insisting that it must “remain free from improper influences, whether political or economic in nature.”



Pure science, the Pontiff said, probes “the issue of ultimate meaning—namely the direction toward which all this is moving.” He cautioned, however, against the “trans-humanist project,” saying: “If the ability to solve problems is severed from the need to be intelligent in doing so, intentionality and thus the ethical nature of action will be abolished.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!