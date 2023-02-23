Catholic World News

Vatican: Putin suspending nuclear treaty is ‘move in the wrong direction’

February 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, reacted to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to suspend New START, a 2010 nuclear weapons treaty between Russia and the US.

