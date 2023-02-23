Catholic World News

UGCC declares a solemn day of fasting, prayer, and almsgiving

February 23, 2023

Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: February 24, the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will be a solemn day of fasting, prayer, and almsgiving for the faithful of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.



“Let this day be an opportunity for us to do good for someone: to comfort the afflicted, to clothe the naked, to warm those who are freezing, to feed the hungry,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk. “Let us offer our spiritual efforts and our prayers for the victory of the Ukrainian people in this unequal battle, as well as for our army.”

