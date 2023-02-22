Catholic World News

States have the duty to ‘reduce the drivers of climate change,’ Vatican diplomat says

February 22, 2023

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: “The threat of sea-level rise appeals to our responsibility to promote, through collective and joint commitment, a culture of care, which places human dignity and the common good at the center,” Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said at a recent UN discussion on “sea-level rise: implications for international peace and security.”



“States have the duty to promote changes of lifestyle, production and consumption, to reduce the drivers of climate change and to limit the resulting environmental degradation and human suffering,” the prelate added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!