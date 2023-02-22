Catholic World News

Vatican Bank president testifies he was offered ‘protection’ to approve London deal

February 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Jean-Baptiste De Franssu has been president of the Institute for the Works of Religion (Vatican Bank) since 2014. The bank’s rejection of the Vatican Secretariat of State’s loan application for the controversial London property deal led Pope Francis to authorize a criminal investigation in 2019.

