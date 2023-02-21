Catholic World News

Nicaraguan government strips bishop, priest of citizenship

February 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Nicaragua has stripped 94 people of their citizenship, including Bishop Silvio Jose Baez, an auxiliary of the Managua archdiocese; and Father Uriel Vallejos, a priest of Matagalpa.



The Ortega regime had already revoked the citizenship of Matagalpa’s Bishop Rolando Alvarez, as well as six priests and seminarians who were exiled earlier this month. Bishop Alvarez, who refused to accept deportation to the US, has been sentenced to 26 years in prison.



The Nicaraguan regime said that all those deprived of citizenship were enemies of the state.

