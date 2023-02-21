Catholic World News

Pope reflects on relation between canon law, evangelization

February 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a February 18 address to participants in a formation course organized by the Roman Rota, Pope Francis said that “your work deals with rules, processes and sanctions, but you must never lose sight of rights, putting people, who are the subjects and objects of law, at the center of your work.”



“These rights are not arbitrary claims, but objective goods, aimed at salvation, to be recognized and protected, without forgetting respect for natural goods within the ecclesial community,” the Pope continued. “You, as legal scholars, have a special responsibility to make the truth of justice shine in the life of particular churches: this task is a major contribution to evangelization.”



(For a discussion of particular churches, see canons 368-374 of the Code of Canon Law.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!