Catholic World News

Texas bishop reflects on experience of leading Synod process in US

February 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: “I’ve been very touched and impressed by how sincerely local parishes, and local-level apostolic movements, and local dioceses have really tried to establish settings in the local community where people could feel free to speak and to have a prayerful spiritual conversation about issues that are of great importance to us as Catholics,” said Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville (TX).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!