Catholic World News

Jesuits say new abuse accusations against Father Rupnik highly credible; restrictions tightened

February 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Fourteen women and one man have come forward in recent months to allege abuse by Father Marko Ivan Rupnik, SJ. “The Jesuits’ investigative team determined their claims, which date from 1985-2018, were credible and confirmed a ‘pattern’ of psychological, sexual and spiritual abuse, and abuse of conscience,” the Associated Press reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!