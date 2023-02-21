Catholic World News

Public dispute between Indiana diocese, powerful state senator over Catholic school

February 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on Indiana Capital Chronicle

CWN Editor's Note: Citing the “buyer’s remorse” that he has with his son’s Catholic school, the Republican state senator who chairs Indiana’s Senate Appropriations Committee called on his constituents to “beware” of non-public schools. The Diocese of Fort Wayne —South Bend issued a response to his public criticism.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!