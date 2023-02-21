Catholic World News

Ukraine’s Catholic leader says Biden visit generated new hope

February 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, welcomed a surprise visit to Ukraine by President Joe Biden.



“The Russian army has literally sentenced us to death,” the Major Archbishop said, but visits from heads of state offer “hope that this sentence will not be carried out.”



Other Ukrainian Catholic leaders also welcomed President Biden’s visit, during which the president met with the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

