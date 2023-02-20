Catholic World News

Local Catholic pastor lauds ‘Asbury revival’

February 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest who has joined in the prayers of the “Asbury revival” believes that the extraordinary outburst of religious enthusiasm on the Kentucky college campus is “definitely of God, definitely of the Holy Spirit.”



On February 8, a morning chapel service at little Asbury University—a Christian liberal-arts institution—prompted some students to remain in the chapel, singing and praying and bearing witness to their faith. The spontaneous extension of the prayer service continued, uninterrupted, for more than ten days, drawing thousands of people to the campus to join in the enthusiastic revival.



Father Norman Fischer, the pastor at a parish near the campus, reports that he has joined in the prayer sessions, and heard confessions of Catholics engaged in the revival.

