Catholic World News

Chinese regime praises Catholic community in Tibet

February 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The official China News Service has called attention to the tiny Catholic community in Tibet as a model for inter-religious harmony in the mostly Buddhist land that China has annexed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!