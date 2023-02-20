Catholic World News

Christ ‘encourages us to live the unbalance of love,’ Pope tells pilgrims

February 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: During his February 19 Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 5:38-48, the Gospel reading for the Seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time.



“Let us pray to Our Lady, who by answering ‘yes’ to God without calculation, allowed him to make her the masterpiece of his grace,” the Pope concluded.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!