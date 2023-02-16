Catholic World News

English pro-lifers ‘not guilty’ for prayer outside abortion clinics

February 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Isabel Vaughan-Spruce and Father Sean Gough have been acquitted of all charges for praying outside English abortion clinics.



In separate incidents, the two had been arrested for violation a rule against “protesting and engaging in an act that is intimidating to service users” at abortion clinics. In both cases the pro-life activists had been silent, but were arrested on suspicion that they were praying.

