Catholic World News

Bolivian archbishop sees government bid to intimidate Church leaders

February 16, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Percy Galvan of La Paz has criticized Bolivia’s attorney general for calling Catholic bishops to testify about their role in the 2019 ouster of President Evo Morales.



Morales ran for a fourth presidential term that year, in violation of a referendum that had banned a fourth term. His re-election—in voting marked by charges of fraud—triggered nationwide unrest, and eventually Morales left the country. His supporters decried the popular protests, saying that Morales had been the victim of a coup.



Archbishop Galvan said that the bishops responded to the crisis by seeking to restore peace. He pointed out that in the aftermath of the contested election, ““the police had mutinied, the Army was confined to their barracks, we were totally unprotected. We had to do something.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!