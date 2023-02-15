Catholic World News

Two Dominican priests laicized in Congo

February 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has dismissed two Dominican priests in the Democratic Republic of Congo from the clerical state, for refusing to obey orders to leave a parish.



The two priests were involved in a dispute over administration of a parish in the Kinshasa archdiocese. While the Dominican order claimed title to the parish grounds (a claim that was contested), the archdiocese had appointed another priest as pastor.

