Pope describes three languages of evangelization

February 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Evangelization is done in three languages, Pope Francis told his weekly audience on February 15: “the language of thought, the language of affection, and the language of work.”



By this, the Pope explained, he meant that “following Christ is not an inward-looking fact: without proclamation, without service, without mission, the relationship with Jesus does not grow.”



The Pope said that evangelization “is born from an encounter with the Lord,” and every genuine encounter spurs the believer toward the evangelical mission.

