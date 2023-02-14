Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Health services should not discriminate against those with rare diseases

February 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “It is a question of fighting so that no one is excluded from the health service, no one is discriminated against, no one is penalized—and this, starting from an experience like yours that is strongly at risk of marginalization,” Pope Francis said in a February 13 address to a delegation from the Italian Federation for Rare Diseases (UNIAMO).

