Christianity is a force for peace in Sudan, Vatican diplomat emphasizes

February 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said that “at a time when attempts are often made to blame religion for the various conflicts within our human family, the case of South Sudan shows that Christianity is a force for peace, since it encourages conversion and the exercise of virtue.”



“This force is especially amplified when Christians act ecumenically, demonstrating that distinct faith communities can unite in love despite differences,” the prelate added as he addressed a recent meeting of UN ambassadors.



Archbishop Caccia acknowledged that “the peace process in South Sudan continues to experience difficulties ... In the face of these challenges, the Holy See hopes that civil leaders of South Sudan accelerate efforts to promote transparency, advance democratic norms and the rule of law and ensure that revenues from South Sudan’s abundant natural resources go towards meeting the basic needs of all citizens.”

