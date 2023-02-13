Catholic World News

Priest injured by land mine in Central African Republic

February 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Carmelite missionary priest, Father Norberto Pozzi, was gravely injured when the car in which he was traveling in northwestern Central African Republic on February 9 detonated a mine.



Father Pozzi was airlifted to a hospital in Bangui, then transferred to a better equipped hospital in Uganda, where doctors succeeded in stabilizing his condition. He was breathing without a ventilator by February 12.



Six other passengers who were traveling with Father Pozzi sustained less serious injuries.

