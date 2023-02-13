Catholic World News
Pope welcomes bond between shrines to Our Lady of Guadalupe
February 13, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: “Mary, our Mother, is always a bond of communion for her people,” Pope Francis said, in a message welcoming the “twinning” of two Marian shrines.
The shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico has been “twinned” with a smaller shrine in the Spanish town of Guadalupe.
