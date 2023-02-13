Catholic World News

Chinese Catholics seek news of detained bishop

February 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Catholics in the Diocese of Xuanhua are looking for information about Bishop Augustine Cui Tai, who has been in government custody almost continually for 16 years.



Bishop Cui was named by Pope Benedict XVI to become coadjutor bishop of Xuanhua in 2013. When Bishop Thomas Zhao Kexun died in 2018, at the age of 94, Bishop Cui succeeded him as leader of the diocese. However he has been unable to take up his post, because he remains imprisoned.



The bishop has been granted a brief visits to relatives in recent years, but has not been seen since early in 2021. The government has not provided any information as to where he is being held, or what charges (if any) he faces.

