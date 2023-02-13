Catholic World News

Animal-rights advocates rap papal almoner’s trip to the circus

February 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, came under fire from animal-rights groups after he brought a group of 200 poor people from Rome to the circus.



The activists protested that the animals in the circus were abused for the sake of humans’ entertainment.



During the circus performance, Cardinal Krajewski volunteered to lie down under the foot of a trained elephant.

