New bishop for troubled Argentine diocese

February 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Auxiliary Bishop Carlos María Domínguez of San Juan de Cuyo as the new Bishop of San Rafael.



In 2020, the Vatican’s Congregation for the Clergy closed San Rafael’s seminary after some seminarians rejected Bishop Eduardo María Taussig’s directive to receive Holy Communion standing and in the hand. In 2022, Bishop Taussig resigned.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

