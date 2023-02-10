Catholic World News

French religious orders demand change over L’Arche abuses

February 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A recent commission report concluded that Jean Vanier, winner of the Templeton Prize and founder of the L’Arche community for the mentally disabled, violated at least 25 women.

